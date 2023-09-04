Week passes since Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society waiting for reply

Abbas Ganbay

Representatives and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzQAC) have been waiting at the post of Russian peacekeepers on the Aghdam-Khankendi road for a week, Vice President of the Society Gafar Askerzadeh told, Azernews reports.

He said that the leadership of the society held relevant negotiations with the command of Russian peacemakers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan.

"We have not yet received a positive response from the other side and are currently waiting for updates. In case of a positive response, we will immediately ensure the delivery of food cargo to the residents of Garabagh of Armenian origin," Askerzadeh said.

As known, trucks with 40 tons of flour and flour products, sent on August 29 by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society for the Armenian residents of Garabagh, have been waiting at the post of Russian peacemakers on the Aghdam–Khankendi road for the seventh day. In order to create conditions for the delivery of cargo with food to Khankendi, an appeal was sent to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and Azerbaijan's Red Crescent have been delivering humanitarian aid to people affected by the conflict since February 2021. UNHCR has delivered or procured locally some 30,000 blankets, 10,000 square meters of plastic tarpaulin, 4,000 kitchen sets, 443 dignity (sanitary) kits, 12,000 pillows, and 2,554 mattresses for the benefit of the conflict-affected communities, for approximately 2,400 families or more than 10,000 people.

The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society has been actively engaged in delivering emergency humanitarian assistance to the affected population. In addition to the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, local authorities of Aghdam and Aghjabadi districts have also received some core relief items directly from UNHCR, i.e. 3,108 blankets, 8,000 square meters of plastic tarpaulin, 443 kitchen sets, 1,554 matrasses, 3,108 pillows and 443 dignity (sanitary) kits, and started the distribution to those most in need of support during the harsh winter months.

