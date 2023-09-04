BSU Creativity Works team becomes winner of TEKNOFEST - Entry Competition

BSU Creativity Works team of Baku State University (BSU) successfully performed in the final stage of TEKNOFEST - Entry Competition and became one of the 3 winning teams, Azernews reports.

The BSU Creativity Works team of BSU performed the Driver's Eye project, which was awarded first place at the Intelligent Transport Technologies Category of the TEKNOFEST-2023 festival held in Istanbul in May of this year.

It should be noted that 2419 teams competed in 10 categories in the TEKNOFEST - Entry Competition. The purpose of the competition is to transform the prototypes and business ideas prepared by the finalist or winning teams competing in various categories of the TEKNOFEST festival in the past years (2018 - 2023) into final products ready for production, to ensure their access to the international market and meeting with investors. Over the years, 121 companies operating in various directions have been established in Turkiye through TEKNOFEST - Venture Competition.