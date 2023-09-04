Plane of Taiwan's EVA Air airline makes emergency landing in Baku

The plane of Taiwan's "EVA Air" airline made an emergency landing in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to the received information, the captain of the Taiwan "EVA Air" airline flying on the Taipei-Milan route sent an emergency landing request to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku.

The press service of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport noted that the reason for the emergency landing was the sharp deterioration of a passenger’s health on the plane. The passenger had a heart attack.

The "Boeing 787-9" plane landed at Baku airport at 05:15 local time.