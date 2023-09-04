Convoy with 40 tons of flour sent from Baku awaits on Aghdam-Khankendi road for six day

Two trucks loaded with 40 tons of flour sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzQAC) on August 29 for Armenian minorities living in Garabagh have been waiting for 6 days at the post of Russian peacekeepers on the Aghdam-Khankendi road, Azernews reports

The employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society spent the night in the tents set up in the area yesterday.

It is worth noting that the representatives of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society presented the quality certificate of the cargo they brought to the area where the Russian peacekeepers were temporarily stationed. At present, negotiations for the delivery of the cargo to persons of Armenian origin are ongoing.