Azerbaijan installing power transmission line on Aghdam-Khankendi road [PHOTOS]

A power transmission line is being built on the Aghdam-Khankendi road, Azernews reports, citing Day.az.

The length of the power transmission line at the initial stage will be 1,500 meters. Currently, a 1.5 km long line is being set up from the 'Aghdam 2' substation with a capacity of 110/35/10 kilowatts to the Aghdam-Khankendi road section, the location of food supplies delivered by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society. Some 34 lighting poles should be installed here, 20 of which have already been set up. Completion of the work is expected by the end of the day. This section will be provided with an uninterrupted power supply directly from the 'Agdam 2' substation.

On August 29, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society sent 40 tons of flour to residents of Armenian origin living in Garabagh. Currently, trucks with food cargo are waiting at the post of Russian peacemakers on the Aghdam-Khankendi road. An appeal was made to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in order to create conditions for the delivery of food cargo to Khankendi.

To recall, Armenia and the criminal separatist regime it created are preventing the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the delivery of the cargo.

Accompanied by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Strasbourg Mayor Zhanna Barseghyan, 10 vehicles with “humanitarian cargo” arrived from Yerevan at the border with Azerbaijan. The State Border Service servicemen of Azerbaijan blocked at the Lachin border checkpoint on August 30 the entry of the “aid convoy” sent by Paris for the Armenian-origin residents of Garabagh.

Baku’s decision suits the fact that there is no humanitarian crisis in any of the Azerbaijan regions; in this regard, there were no appeals to any country to send a kind of aid.



