TODAY.AZ / Society

AZERNEWS releases another print issue

01 September 2023 [15:37] - TODAY.AZ

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on September 1.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as

"President: April 23 means complete restoration of our territorial integrity"; "Adopting resolution against Azerbaijan is surreal"; "France-Armenia proximity cannot rivet Paris in S.Caucasus"; "Expert slams Duma official’s support for separatism against Azerbaijan" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/238461.html

Print version

Views: 153

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also