Ombudswoman issues statement in connection with attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Lebanon

Rena Murshud

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan issued a statement in connection with the provocation committed against the Azerbaijani embassy in Lebanon by persons of Armenian origin, Azernews reports with reference to the Office of the Ombudsman.

It was noted that throughout history Armenia has pursued a policy of terror against Azerbaijani and Turkish diplomats.

The statement says:

“Another case, which became one of the consequences of this policy, occurred in Lebanon, where about 50 people of Armenian origin gathered in front of the administrative building of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lebanon, threw bottles with paint and explosives into the building.

Of serious concern is the fact that the Armenians continue their radical attacks and violent acts in order to carry out the action, shouting unfounded slogans with accusations of disrespect for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

I call on all foreign states to fulfill their obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, strongly condemn cases of attacks on diplomatic missions, and support the adoption of the necessary measures of responsibility,” the statement says.

