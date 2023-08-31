Representatives of diplomatic corps starts familiarisation visit to Aghdam [PHOTOS]

Rena Murshud

On August 31, representatives and military attachés of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan began a study visit to Aghdam, Azernews reports.

About 60 people from more than 50 countries and international organizations, including Turkiye, China, Russia, Japan, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, South Korea, Indonesia, Israel, UAE, Algeria, Qatar, Iraq, Iran, Taliban(Afghanistan), Libya, Palestine, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Georgia, Tajikistan, and other countries, the United Nations, the World Health Organization, TURKPA (the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States) and others representatives of international organizations participate, as well as foreign journalists.

The diplomats will get acquainted with the station where the food parties of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society are located on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

It should be noted that on 29 August, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of foodstuffs to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in the Garabagh economic region. At the initial stage, 40 tonnes of flour products are planned to be delivered to the address on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

A convoy with 40 tons of humanitarian aid sent from Baku by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society for the needs of the Armenians living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan has been waiting on the Aghdam-Khankandi road throughout the day.

Since yesterday, a column of two trucks with 40 tons of flour products has been on the Aghdam-Khankandi road near the post of Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan.

Employees of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, and volunteers spent the night and rested in tents set up on the territory.

In connection with the delivery of humanitarian aid to Khankandi, employees of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society held talks with Russian peacekeepers and are waiting for a response from them.