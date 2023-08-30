Construction of new overpass continues on Baku-Guba highway [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Abbas Ganbay

To enable citizens to cross roads easily and safely, construction of another overpass is underway. The new overpass is being built at 28.5 km of the M1 Baku-Guba-Russian Federation border road, Azernews reports, citing AAYDA.

The Public Relations Department of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan informs that the total length of the passage is 45 meters, the width - is 3.5 meters, width of the stairs - is 2.5 meters. The passage is 5.5 meters high above the road level and has an arched metal structure.

According to the project, the transition part of the passage has already been installed.

To ensure comfortable movement of people with disabilities, modern lift systems will be installed in the passage, which is expected to have two entrances and exits. As part of the project, it is planned to build a bus stop, a control room for employees controlling the work of the crossing, as well as carry out landscaping around the pedestrian crossing.

The crosswalk, built on the basis of modern technologies, complying with international standards, and using quality materials, will provide pedestrians with the opportunity to cross the road in comfortable and safe conditions.

According to the action plan, pedestrian crossings will be built at other necessary sites in the following years.