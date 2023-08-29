Construction of two transformer substations completed in Aghdam

Qabil Ashirov

Constructing of infrastructure in the Azerbaijan’s liberated territories continues without interruption, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan’s main electric provider Azerishiq OSJC completed the construction of two transformer substations in Agdam. The capacity of the stations is 4x2500 kVA.

“Based on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, one of the main priorities of "Azerishiq" OJSC is the construction and reconstruction of electricity networks in our regions freed from occupation. According to the tasks, work is being continued rapidly in Agdam even today. The construction of two transformer substations with a capacity of 4x2500 kVA each of 35 kV for the city center's electricity supply has been completed. It is expected that the roads will be brought to a uniform level in accordance with the urban development plan for laying connecting 35 kV cable lines,” the company said.

The company also noted that the construction of 35 kV power lines to Saricali, Khidirli and Kangarli villages of Aghdam will start in the near future.

It should be noted that the foundation of the new Digital Management Center and the Training-Education Complex was laid in the city of Aghdam, and its construction began. The establishment of the Digital Control Center of electric networks will create a basis for providing continuous control over the process of electric power distribution, energy efficiency, continuity and quality of electric power.

In the Training Center, with the participation of local and foreign trainers, the training of qualified personnel in the field of electric power, the rules for the application and operation of renewable energy sources, the formation of professional habits, and the organization of training and mastery competitions in real working conditions are planned.

With the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, control over the progress of the works in the facilities laid in the territories liberated from occupation and in the direction of the reconstruction of the electricity industry was further strengthened.

To recall, Azerbaijan’s Garabagh and seven adjacent districts were invaded by Armenians in the 1990s. The Armenian armed groups looted the regions and leveled all constructions. Martar Melkonian, the brother of leader of the ASALA terror organisation and warmonger Monte Melkonian describes looting the villages in his book. It is worth noting that since Agdam had resisted much longer the attacks of Armenian armed groups in comparison with other regions, the city was subjected to more destruction than other regions. As if, Armenians took revenge from the city. Many compare Agdam with Hiroshima. Azerbaijan liberated most of its invaded territories in 2020 and started the reconstruction and restoration works in the liberated territories.