Gismet Gezalov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, Azernews reports

In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

In accordance with another decree of the head of state, Hasan Zeynalov was recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan.