Akram Zeynalli has been recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of China, Azernews reports.

In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

In accordance with another decree of the head of state, Bunyad Huseynov has been appointed the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to China.