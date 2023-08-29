MP: It is planned to send 40 tonnes of flour to Khankendi in first phase

The convoy with humanitarian cargo will move along the route Agdam - Khankendi. Chairman of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, MP Novruz Aslan stated this, Azernews reports.

"The leading workers and volunteers of our Red Crescent Society have been mobilized. At the initial stage, it is planned to deliver 40 tonnes of flour products. Of course, supplies, tents, and technical means to support the activities of our staff are also envisaged.

We will closely monitor the processes that are taking place there. I believe that this step will be favorably received by the public, the international community, as well as by the population of Armenian origin living in Khankendi," Novruz Aslan said.

The Chairman noted that the Red Crescent Society is a non-governmental organization.

"We have not joined, are not joining, and will not join any political process. I hope that this activity will be favorably received in all spheres. There will be assessments, if necessary, the aid can be sent again," he added.