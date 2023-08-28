Entrepreneurs donate demining machine to Garabagh Revival Foundation

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs have donated a demining machine to the Garabagh Revival Foundation to clean the territories liberated from occupation, Azernews reports.

Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov said in his account on social network "X".

"Lachin City Day represents a special day in our country, which is also associated with care, mercy and kindness. On such a date, it is a matter of pride and joy that an Azerbaijani-made demining machine was presented to the Garabagh Revival Foundation as a donation from entrepreneurs to clean up our territories liberated from occupation. We thank all those who contributed to this," he said.