Another Agrarian Innovation Festival held

Another Agrarian Innovation Festival was organised by the Agrarian Innovation Centre of the Ministry of Agriculture of Agstafa district, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The next in the season seed exhibition-fair was organised within the framework of the festival organised on the territory of Agstafa agro-industrial complex. Seed producers and farmers from Agstafa, Tovuz, Gazakh, Shamkir, Gedabey, Geigel, Samukh, Geranboy, Dashkesan districts took part in the seed exhibition-fair organised by Agrarian Innovation Centre, Agrarian Services Agency, State Seed Fund, Azerbaijan Seed Growers Association.

During the festival, farmers engaged in seed production were trained on "Production of vegetable seeds by innovative methods", discussions were held, detailed answers to farmers' questions were given, relevant advice and recommendations were given.

An exhibition-demonstration of agricultural machinery and equipment "Russian-Azerbaijani Field Day - 2023" was also held within the festival.

At the events, institutions of the Ministry of Agriculture and other state-owned enterprises spoke about their activities and services, as well as demonstrated the products of more than 60 local and foreign companies working in the agricultural sector.

Within the framework of the "Russian-Azerbaijani Field Day-2023", 14 selected companies of the Russian specialised machinery market presented their products and equipment.

During the event, Russia's leading agricultural engineering companies had the opportunity to visually demonstrate their machinery and equipment, as well as present and test their products to local companies and farmers.

The event, organised by the Russian Ministry of Trade and Industry and in partnership with the Russian Trade Representation in Azerbaijan, featured a round table on "Development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the field of agricultural and food machinery". The event featured discussions between experts from domestic and foreign companies and state institutions, as well as business meetings between Russian and local companies and state institutions to assess cooperation opportunities and form business relations.

It should be noted that the festival organised in Agstafa district is the 20th event organised by the Agrarian Innovation Centre.

The next festival will be held on 31 August in Gusar district.