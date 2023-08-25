TODAY.AZ / Society

AZERNEWS releases another print issue

25 August 2023 [17:45] - TODAY.AZ

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on August 25.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "Azerbaijan-Uzbek relations reaches peak of its power ";"EU Mission plays in hand of Armenian interests "; "National Art Museum expands international cooperation "; "Zangazur's multifaceted advantage: way to success of Middle Corridor " etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/238199.html

Print version

Views: 100

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also