New private houses at modern standards in Zabukh ready for residents

At the initial stage, a new settlement of 223 private houses was built in Zabukh according to the most modern standards, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Fuad Huseynov told media, Azernews reports.

"Today we, the Azerbaijani people, are experiencing another significant and magnificent day. We are sending a migration caravan of 20 families and 88 people to the first village of Lachin's Zabukh district," the Committee's official added.

He said the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs was entrusted with the design and construction of Zabukh and Sus villages of Lachin district by the relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated 20 September 2022. At the same time, AZN 800,000 was initially allocated from the 2022 state budget for the reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from occupation. After clearing residential areas of mines and other unexploded war munitions, construction works started in February this year, and construction works in Zabukh village were completed in August.

"At the initial stage, a beautiful new settlement of 223 private houses was built in Zabukh according to the most modern standards. All the necessary social infrastructure has been provided, a secondary school, kindergarten, and medical center have been created in the village, landscaping has been carried out, a beautiful park has been laid out and houses have been completely renovated. "Energy, gas, water supply, telecommunication lines, as well as high-level internet and fiber optic networks have been created," Fuad Huseynov added.