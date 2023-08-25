Reconstruction of road in Azerbaijan's Zardab is underway [PHOTOS] [VIDEO]

According to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on measures related to the construction of the Aghabaghi-Kandabil-Shikhbaghi-Nazaralili road in Zardab district, reconstruction works are carried out by the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Agency.

The 13 km long Aghabaghi-Kandabil-Shikhbaghi-Nazaralili road is being reconstructed on IV technical category.

The width of the land bed of the mentioned road connecting 4 settlements with a population of four thousand people is 10 meters, and the width of the carriageway is 6 meters respectively.

The road in question was deformed as a result of long-term operation and needed radical reconstruction due to the hindrance of vehicle traffic.

Within the framework of the works carried out in accordance with the established procedure, in accordance with the technological sequence along the road, excavation, and removal of sloughing and collapsed road sections, backfilling of excavated sections, raising and widening of the roadbed, spreading and layer-by-layer layering of suitable soil, widening of the road in separate sections, with optimal gravel mixture, construction of the bottom layer of the base and the top layer of the base made of sand and gravel mixture, construction of the roadbed is underway.

The works listed in the Nazaralili part of the project have already been completed and the laying of new asphalt concrete pavement has started.

Excavation works and culverts have been completed on the Shikhbagi road section and the road base is currently under construction.

After completion of asphalt paving works, road signs and information boards, signal poles, and horizontal marking lines will be installed for normal traffic organization.

Construction works are carried out by the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan in accordance with the requirements of "Construction Norms and Rules". In order to complete the construction in time according to the schedule, the necessary number of forces were deployed at the site.