Azerbaijan's PM Congratulates Ukrainian Counterpart on Independence Day

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has sent a letter of congratulations to his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal on the country's Independence Day. Asadov expressed his gratitude for the centuries-old traditions of friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Ukraine. He also noted the current level of interstate relations built on these solid foundations, Azernews reports, citing PM.

A. Asadov expressed confidence that the relations of traditional friendship and fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine would continue to develop and expand successfully in line with the interests of both countries and peoples. This sentiment was echoed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who thanked Asadov for his kind words and wished the people of Azerbaijan a prosperous future.