Tractor was blown up by mine in Azerbaijans' Khojaly region

24 August 2023 [14:21] - TODAY.AZ

On August 24, the prosecutor's office received information that while carrying out agricultural work in the territory of the village of Sygnag, Khojaly region, liberated from occupation, a tractor was blown up by an anti-tank mine, as a result of which Afgan Alakbarli was injured, Azernews reports.

According to the supervisory authority, the prosecutor's office conducted an inspection of the scene and carried out other necessary investigative actions.

At present, the Khojaly district prosecutor's office is investigating this fact.

