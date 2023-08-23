Free passage of Armenians once again ensured today at Lachin border checkpoint [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Free passage of Armenians was once again ensured today at the Lachin border checkpoint in the direction of Khankendi-Gorus, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

Today about 100 people crossed from the railway station to Armenia without hindrance.

Among them, there are people of Armenian origin, as well as people who have adopted Russian citizenship and have Russian passports.

Thus, first of all, the documents of these persons were checked and their free movement was ensured.

At the same time, over the last three days at the Lachin border checkpoint, more than 200 people have been allowed to pass freely.

This once again proves that there are no obstacles or any difficulties in the passage of peaceful Armenians through the border crossing.

It also proves once again that Armenia's claims that Azerbaijan is blocking the Lachin road are lies and slander.