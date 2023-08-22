ANAMA releases weekly demining report

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency has released information on operations to clear mines and unexploded ordnance from liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

According to the ANAMA's information, 234 anti-personnel, 103 anti-tank mines, and 53 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized during demining operations conducted from August 14 to 20, 2023, in Tartar, Agdam, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Khojavend, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

An area of 453,900 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Despite the use of modern demining equipment, the mass contamination of territories with mines and the failure of Armenia to provide accurate mine maps to date create great difficulties in locating and clearing mines.

Moreover, out of 180 incidents involving mines in the post-war period, 128 were registered in areas outside the former line of contact. Of the 303 people injured in mine incidents up to August 18 this year, 217 were killed or injured as a result of mine explosions in those areas.

And this is yet another proof of Armenia's targeting of civilians. Mine incidents have also been recorded in destroyed settlements, cemeteries, near water sources, overpasses, forests, and rural roads. The refusal of the Armenian side to provide accurate maps of the mines hinders the elimination of the consequences of the humanitarian disaster.