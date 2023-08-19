Azerbaijan to resettle about 10,000 IDPs by end of 2023

About 400 former IDPs families have returned to Garabagh economic region and Eastern Zangazur so far, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Affairs Fuad Huseynov told, Azernews reports.

According to him, about 2,000 people have been permanently settled so far.

"By the end of this year, approximately 2,000 IDP families, or approximately 10,000 former IDP fellow citizens, are expected to return to their native villages in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions," he added.