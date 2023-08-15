Khankendi to be accessible by train at end of year [VIDEO]

70 percent of the works on the Aghdam-Khankendi railway have been completed. This is stated in a video prepared by AzTV, Azernews reports.

It is reported that the railway should be put into operation by the end of this year. Besides, the report highlighted the importance of communication lines between Aghdam and Khankendi in Azerbaijan.

It is significant to note that in the 1980s, National Leader Heydar Aliyev built a railway line between these two cities, which helped the people of Karabakh get access to cheaper goods and materials. However, in the early 1990s, the railway line was destroyed by Armenians during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands. Now, 30 years later, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev is rebuilding the railway line, and the construction is expected to be completed by the end of this year. The railway line will help the people of Garabagh get access to goods faster and more efficiently. In addition, there are three airports in the region that can help with the transportation of goods. The state of Azerbaijan is also allowing the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road to meet the needs of Armenian residents.

You can watch the detailed video: