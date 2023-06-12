Radiological, Chemical & Biological Defense Units’ exercises have been held

According to the training plan for 2023 approved by the Minister of Defense, exercises were held with military personnel of Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Units in field conditions, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

During the exercises, the troops took the starting position to conduct the anti-terrorist operation, and the activities were carried out on the management of units during the planning and execution of radiological, chemical, and biological defense tasks.

Along with this, the units practically accomplished the tasks of conducting chemical reconnaissance at various facilities and territories contaminated with compounds that imitate toxic substances, special cleaning of weapons, equipment, and other devices, and practicing actions for aerosol masking in accordance with the combat situation.

During the implementation of measures for radiological, chemical, and biological defense, the tasks set during the exercises were successfully accomplished in order to work out the well-coordinated joint activities of units, improve field skills, as well as educate servicemen in high physical and psychological endurance.



