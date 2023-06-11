Armenian lies were exposed in Peruvian media

El Comercio, one of the most influential newspapers in Peru, published a detailed article by Azerbaijan's ambassador to this country Mammad Talibov, Azernews reports.

The article that was headlined "Lies cannot help trust and peace," have fully exposed Armenian lies.

It is worth to note that the article written in response to the lies and slanders of the Armenian ambassador in the interview given to that publication provided detailed information about the history of the region and the events taking place in Karabakh, the ancestral land of Azerbaijan, which is recognized by the international community, including Peru, as a part of Azerbaijan. In addition, the purposeful destruction and erasure of Azerbaijani national cultural heritage and the Armenianization of Azerbaijani toponyms in areas historically inhabited by Azerbaijanis, such as Zangazur, Basarkecher, and Goycha, have been brought to the attention of the readers.

Besides, the article contains extensive information about Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan for nearly thirty years, the severe consequences of its occupation policy, the genocide committed by Armenia, numerous terrible war crimes, and the ethnic cleansing carried out by them. It was emphasized that the Armenians, who has not given up their territorial claims against Azerbaijan and neighboring countries, tried to justify their aggressive policies by portraying themselves as victims of such acts, even though they committed these cruel crimes against humanity.

At the same time, the successful political and economic development path of Azerbaijan, despite facing the severe consequences of Armenian terrorism, was reviewed, and information was provided on the large-scale reconstruction and reconstruction works carried out in our territories freed from occupation. It was stated here that one of the biggest difficulties was the burying of hundreds of thousands of landmines by the Armenian aggressors during the occupation of those lands, and this caused hundreds of our compatriots to lose their lives.

In contrast to monoethnic Armenia, people belonging to different nations and religions live in peace and tranquility in Azerbaijan, which is historically distinguished by its sincere commitment to the values of multiculturalism.

In the article, Ambassador M. Talibov clarified the Armenian lies regarding the closure of the Lachin road and the alleged "blockade" of Armenian residents, proved that these claims are completely groundless with facts and reported that vehicles use the road freely. It was noted that in order to prevent the illegal transportation of weapons, ammunition and Armenian military personnel from Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan has established a checkpoint in its sovereign territory in accordance with international law, and the operation of that checkpoint contributes to the transparency of the international border and peace and stability here. it was mentioned that he served.

The article also provides detailed information on the process of normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations and negotiations on the peace agreement, the signing of the peace agreement based on the 5 main principles of the peace path proposed by Azerbaijan, the delimitation of borders, the opening of communications in the region, including the Zangazur corridor, and Armenia's renunciation of territorial claims.