Armenian armed groups shell Azerbaijan Army positions

From June 9 at 23:20 to June 10 at 00:35, units of the Armenian armed forces fired from small arms intermittently from their positions located in the direction of Garaiman and Guneshli settlements of Basarkecher district to the positions of our army located in the direction of Astaf settlement of Dashkasan district.

Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry that the positions of our army located in Khojaly and Shusha regions were intermittently fired upon by members of illegal Armenian armed groups in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

Adequate response measures have been taken by our departments in all the directions mentioned.

In addition, members of illegal Armenian armed groups tried to install long-term fortification facilities in front of our Army's positions located in the directions of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavend and Shusha regions under the name of agricultural work.

As a result of urgent measures taken by units of the Azerbaijani Army, the works were immediately stopped.