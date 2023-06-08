The reconstruction of the Maljak-Mirikend-Garavalli highway continues

The reconstruction of the Maljak-Mirikend-Garavalli highway, which connects three settlements in Shamakhi district, continues, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA).

AAYDA told that despite the fact that the highway, which is mainly ground and gravel covered, has been in operation for many years, it has not been repaired, the formation has been deformed, the road surface has collapsed and there have been difficulties in the movement of vehicles. For this reason, the road needed to be fundamentally repaired.

The total length of the upgraded highway according to the IV technical grade is 4 kilometers, the width of the carriageway is 6 meters.

As part of the project, earthworks along the road, drilling, backfilling and milling of the old cover were carried out. The construction of the road base has been completed in accordance with the technological sequence. Currently, new asphalt-concrete coating is being laid on the road.

In accordance with the "Construction Norms and Regulations", road signs, information boards, km indicators and signal poles will be installed, and road markings and lines will be drawn in order to ensure the safety of motor vehicle traffic and guide drivers correctly in the last stage of the reconstruction works.

All works are carried out in accordance with the schedule drawn up under the supervision of the management of AAYDA. In order to complete the work on time, the necessary number of manpower and equipment was brought to the area.



