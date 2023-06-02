Meeting of Working Group on Environmental Issues held in Zangilan

The next meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Inter-Administrative Center operating under the Coordinating Headquarters established for the centralized resolution of issues in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held in Agali village of Zangilan district, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the representatives of the relevant state institutions represented in the Working Group and the Special Delegation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts included in the Eastern Zangezur economic region, the Special Delegation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories included in the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha district), the employees of the Special Delegation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Conservation Department of Shusha, the Rehabilitation, Construction and Management Service in the Karabakh Economic Region, and the Rehabilitation, Construction, and Management Service No. 1 in the Eastern Zangezur Economic Region participated.

Head of the Working Group, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov gave brief information about the environmental measures implemented by the Ministry in Zangilan and Gubadli regions, including reforestation and establishment of new green areas, specially protected natural areas, as well as organization of activities of Basitchay State Nature Reserve. Thus, in order to restore the destroyed greenery, 124,000 tree saplings (sycamore, cypress, pine, elm, melia, acacia, etc.) were planted and 3000 kg of oak and oriental sycamore seed was sown. In order to ensure the irrigation of the newly planted greenery, a drip irrigation system has been established in the area of 55 ha at the entrance of the city of Zangilan, and agrotechnical services and irrigation are provided to that greenery on a regular basis. Also, along with infrastructure restoration measures, fauna species reintroduction projects are being implemented in specially protected natural areas.

For this purpose, 33 gazelles released in the Jabrayil region are currently being monitored. In addition, 449,500 individuals have been released into the Basitchay, Hekarichay, Kondelanchay, and Barghushad rivers flowing through Zangilan, Gubadli, and Fuzuli regions, and 450,000 individuals into the Sugovushan and Khachinchay reservoirs, and 450,000 golden-spotted trout and gezhi (white amur, white thick forehead) fries (900 in total) is released. Continuous implementation of these projects is envisaged by the Ministry.

The special representative of the Azerbaijani President Vahid Hajiyev in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, which are included in the Eastern Zangezur economic region, spoke about the landscape of Zangilan district and noted the economy of the region, including the mining industry, agriculture, logistics, alternative energy, and tourism. He also underscored the conceptual basis of the implemented infrastructure projects, the cities, towns, and villages to be rebuilt are such approaches as "comfortable living", "green and clean", and "progressive innovations" and special attention is paid to environment issues. At the same time, the importance of effective management of construction-demolition waste in the territory, environmental protection issues during the operation of quarries, and the importance of applying preventive measures and early warning systems to minimize the effects of floods, infrastructure facilities, and agricultural areas, which became relevant in recent days, was emphasized.

At the meeting, the participants were informed about solid household waste management in the liberated territories. Thus, in connection with the relocation of the population to Agal? village of Zangilan region, Tamiz Shaher (Clean City) OJSC prepared 3 temporary waste cells in the territory of Zangilan and organized waste disposal. Eastern Zangezur regional division was established in the corporate structure of "Tamiz Sheher" OJSC and local residents were provided with jobs. Currently, 35 containers are placed in 8 yards for daily transportation of household waste in Agal? village. The process of waste utilization continued in the temporary waste cells prepared at the Zangilan landfill.

At the meeting, the participants were informed about the proposals made based on the results of the physical-chemical and biological monitoring conducted in Okchuchay together with the specialists of the relevant state institutions. As a result of joint monitoring, a methodology was developed for relatively improving the quality of Okchuchay water and using it in various fields. This methodology, which does not disturb the balance of the environment, is ecologically clean, very efficient from an economic point of view, does not require the installation of complex devices, and at the same time allows for a complete and comprehensive solution to the existing problem, improving the ecological condition of Okchuchay, cleaning its channel from polluted bottom sediments, making the water of the river drinkable, technical and irrigation use, as well as restoration of the river's recreational and aesthetic functions.

The meeting discussed the issues of protection of the ecological balance and protection of the environment in connection with the construction of Small Hydroelectric Power Stations in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including on the Okchuchay (Sayifli, Sarikishlaq, Zangilan, and Jahangirbeyli).

The participants were informed about the mineral deposits spread in the territory of Zangilan, Gubadli, and Jabrayil regions, as well as the rules for using common mineral deposits located in these areas for the implementation of construction projects related to the reconstruction and restoration of the territories freed from occupation.

In addition, the members of the Working Group were informed about the projects of effective management of construction and demolition waste generated in the liberated areas and their reuse as raw materials, joint measures planned to ensure the fire safety of the forests in these areas and monitoring of the study of the biodiversity of Zangilan region.