Azerbaijan to take part in exhibition of diplomats "Colors of the world"

From May 30 to June 2, the Moscow Museum of Modern Art will host an exhibition of creative works by heads and employees of foreign diplomatic missions "Colors of the World", in which Azerbaijan will also take part.

According to Azernews, the exhibition is organized by the Department of State Protocol of the Russian Foreign Ministry together with Dean, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan Polad Bulbuloglu.

More than 150 works of art were selected from 16 embassies, including Argentina, Brazil, Vietnam, Israel, India, Jordan, Iran, Yemen, Qatar, Cyprus, China, North Korea, Lebanon, Uganda, Montenegro and South Ossetia.

The exposition demonstrates a rich variety of genres, including painting, graphics, art objects, samples of ancient calligraphy and national crafts.

Invitations to the ceremonial event on the occasion of the grand opening of the exhibition on May 30 were sent to ambassadors from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Europe, as well as the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of the Russian presidential administration, the Moscow government, business and creative circles, and mass media.

Welcoming remarks will be made by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrey Yuryevich Rudenko, as well as Special Representative of the President of Russia for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Efimovich Shvydkoi, Vice President of the Russian Academy of Arts, Executive Director of the Museum Zurab Tsereteli.



