Victoria and Albert Museum in UK hosts event dedicated to 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev

In UK's Victoria and Albert Museum, Galerie Edition Raphael (Raphael Gallery) hosted an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Heydar Aliyev, during his visit to the UK in 1998, took part in a concert event organized in this place, where he delivered a speech. He underlined the importance of presenting Azerbaijani music and art in this historic hall.

This significant historical moment gave another exceptional feature to the event on May 25 dedicated to national leader's anniversary.

The event, held with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was attended by UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, speakers of the House of Commons of the UK.

Moreover, the event was attended by members of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) working group on Azerbaijani-British inter-parliamentary relations, members of the diplomatic corps, accredited in this country, representatives of the private sector, well-known public figures, and members of the country's community in the UK.

An exhibition and concert program dedicated to the life and work of national leader Heydar Aliyev were presented at the event.

In turn, the exhibition presented photographic materials and information about the life and political activities of the great leader, and the main events in the history of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani-British bilateral relations.