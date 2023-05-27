ADA School's International Model United Nations Conference held

The International Model United Nations Conference was held at ADA School on May 20-21.

Azernews reports that the event brought together 400 representatives representing 16 schools. The main goal of the conference is to inculcate in the representatives of the young generation a global way of thinking that is compatible with real world challenges, to improve their diplomacy and negotiation skills, and to develop a sense of responsibility towards shaping a better future.

Faig Mammadov, head of the project work department of the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who participated in the opening ceremony of the conference, made a speech and drew attention to the importance of youth activity and development of leadership skills.

The founder of the organization, Ilham Karimli, emphasized the important role of diplomacy, mutual understanding and global cooperation in solving current problems. Secretary General Riad Alizadeh gave the necessary instructions to the participants for the successful continuation of the event. It should be noted that the representative of the Ministry of Youth Sports Elnur Abdullayev also participated in the event.

Preparations for the draft resolution were made during the discussions on contemporary global issues held within the framework of the conference.

In the artistic part of the conference, national leader Heydar Aliyev's favorite song "Alagoz", "The Blind Arab" from the drama "Sheikh Sanan" and "I sprinkled water on the streets" were performed by the laureates of the Republic and International Competitions.

After the video showing the flash mob of the conference, national dances were performed by the "Aysel" dance ensemble of Children's Art School No. 2 named after Vagif Mustafazade.

During the two-day conference, the representatives engaged in discussions and strategic planning in their committees, expressed their positions after deeply analyzing global events based on the interests of the designated countries. These discussions were useful in increasing the knowledge of the delegates on international relations, developing critical thinking skills, cultural understanding and tolerance.

Participants and administrative team members were honored for their exceptional efforts at the closing ceremony of Model United Nations International.

The closing ceremony also featured memorable videos curated by the talented media team of the ADA School's Model United Nations Conference.



