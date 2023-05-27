Azercell now provides its subscribers with unlimited WhatsApp texting opportunity within the "?st?S?n" tariff

"Azercell Telecom" introduced an innovation in the "?st?S?n" tariff, which gives customers the freedom of choice and the opportunity to create their tariff. Based on the requests received from the subscribers, an unlimited WhatsApp texting opportunity has been added to the basic package of the "?st?S?n" tariff in addition to 30 countrywide minutes and 3GB of internet.

More detailed information can be found on the official website of Azercell: https://bit.ly/istesen_yeni

It should be noted that the "?st?S?n" tariff is the first and the only digital tariff plan that subscribers can freely redesign themselves, and it includes countrywide minutes, general internet, and additional internet packages such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. The price of the tariff varies according to the additions made to the base bundle, and the more is added, the more profitable it becomes. Changes to the tariff design can be made only via the “Kabinetim” self-service application.

Considering the needs and interests of its subscribers, Azercell continues to provide advantageous offers, a wide range of products, and technological solutions.