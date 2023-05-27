Azerbaijan Army conducts training to improve snipers' professionalism [VIDEO]

In accordance with the training plan of the Land Forces for 2023, practical shooting exercises on firing from sniper rifles were carried out, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

First, the military personnel worked out the regulations on taking the firing position and bringing the weapons into the state of combat readiness.

Tasks to detect and destroy imaginary enemy targets in the training area were professionally accomplished by snipers.

The objectives of the practical shooting exercises are to increase the capabilities to destroy targets with accurate fire by following the right targeting rules.



