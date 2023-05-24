Baku, Islamabad discuss issues of holding Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Turkiye joint exercises

First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Chief of the General Staff, Colonel-General Kerim Veliyev met with Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces, General of the Army Asim Munir as part of his visit to Pakistan, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, Munirot noted that Pakistan attaches special importance to military cooperation with Azerbaijan. He stressed the existence of broad opportunities for the further development of military ties.

“The meeting emphasized the importance of expanding ties between the types of troops of the armies of the two countries, holding joint Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Turkiye exercises and further developing trilateral cooperation. The parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in the military, military-technical and military-educational fields, as well as other issues related to the fight against terrorism and security," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.