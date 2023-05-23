Azerbaijan Army finishes military pentathlon championship

Military pentathlon championship, which was held in Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the training plan approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister for the 2023 training year, ended.

Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry that the participants of the championship demonstrated high professionalism on overcoming the obstacle course, 200-meter gun shooting, grenade launching, 8-km cross and swimming races.

The importance of maintenance of physical readiness of the servicemen at a constant high level was noted at the awarding ceremony. Thanks to such competitions held in the army, a healthy competition atmosphere is created among the servicemen, and the interest in sports among the youth is increasing.

According to the results of the competition, which took place in the conditions of intense competition, the teams of "Military Institute", "Land Forces" and "Air Force" took first, second and third places, respectively.

In individual competitions, cadet Ravan Katanov was awarded the first place, long-term active military serviceman sergeant Eyub Eyubov the second, and cadet Toghrul Hasanov was awarded the third place.

In the end, the winners were awarded diplomas, cups and medals.