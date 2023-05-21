Multimedia project "Preserved Nature" presented on Int'l Museum Day

By Azernews





Laman Ismayilova





A multimedia project "Preserved Nature" has been presented at Azerbaijan National Art Museum.





The project was demonstrated under the auspices of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry within the International Museum Day, Azernews reports.





The theme of this year's International Museum Day, "Museums, Sustainability and Wellbeing", highlights an extraordinary museum program on ecology, new art and curatorial practices, ecological crafts and the textile industry. The project aims to promote sustainable fashion and traditional women's arts, supporting the UN's 2030 sustainable development goals.





In the multimedia project "Sustainable Fashion", presented at the initiative of the Swedish Embassy in Azerbaijan, within the framework of the multimedia project "Preserved Nature", two artists - Lyudmila Kristeseva from Sweden and Gunel Ravilova from Azerbaijan - create a multidisciplinary dialogue, considering fashion, textiles and ecology through the prism of his work, exploring gender, identity and perceptions of this in different cultures.





The Swedish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tobias Lorenzson shared his country's experience in environmental policy. Today, Sweden is a leader among the countries most responsible for the state of the environment. It ranks 3rd in the Ecological Efficiency Index.





"One of the key reasons for Sweden's success in ecology is that issues are resolved not only at the level of national authorities and companies, but also at the level of every citizen. The Swedes strive for sustainable development in the economy, industry, energy, education and even everyday life. Of particular importance paid to the use of renewable energy sources," the ambassador said.





"Virtually all industrial enterprises in Sweden are constantly implementing innovative solutions to increase efficiency and at the same time reduce energy consumption. An important point is the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Sweden has set a target to be carbon neutral by 2030. A major point is the creation of energy systems based on renewable energy sources, waste disposal for the purpose of obtaining energy, and many others. Over 99 percent of Sweden's waste is recycled and reused in one way or another - a phenomenon already dubbed the Swedish recycling revolution," head of the diplomatic mission added.





The director of the Center for the Development of Children and Youth of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and Education Firuza Sultanzade, and the representative of the Department for the Development of Children and Youth of the UNICEF Office in Azerbaijan Nigar Nasrullayeva, spoke about the main aspects of educational activities and practical steps to preserve nature. In their remarks, they stressed the importance of the presented project.





Next, Agil Abdullayev's short film "On the shores of the Caspian Sea" was presented to the guests of the event.





The short film explores climate change and environmental impact through futuristic and mythological elements such as unicorns and manipulated sun systems. This video art lends notions of myth and fantasy with real-world environmental issues, providing a thought-provoking conceptual commentary on the importance of preserving Caspian sea for future generations.





The audience also enjoyed the "Echo" audiovisual live show that envelops the space with the sounds of Azerbaijani ethnic musical instruments such as tar, kamancha and drum in harmony with electronic music, creating a unique sound field. The live performance by Farhad Farzaliyev, Ibrahim Babayev, Timur Amirkhan was a tribute to the beauty and power of water and nature, emphasizing the importance of environmental awareness.





Educational programs for children and adolescents were aslo organized as part of the event. Thus, the program showed animation visualizations created by the winners of the international children's drawing competition "Environment", held in Japan, organized by Japan Quality Assurance Organization (JQA) and International Certification Organization Network (IQNET) the support of UNICEF Tokyo Office. An animated film "The Earth Speaks" was also screened, based on the script of the world- renowned animator-director Denis Thomopoulos.





The event organized by the Azerbaijan National Art Museum and curated by Konul Rafiyeva within the framework of International Museum Day represents a cultural field where discussions on sustainable fashion, traditional women's crafts, and environmental protection unfold.





The presented art and curatorial projects explore different perspectives of ecology, fashion, and identity, enriching the cultural landscape and stimulating dialogue on the importance of an ecological approach in contemporary art and society.



