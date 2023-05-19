Azerbaijan Army concludes transfer of all military equipment into summer operation mode [VIDEO]

The weapons, combat, and special equipment have been transferred into the summer operation mode in all types of troops, military units and subunits of the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the training plan for 2023, Azernews reports.

To ensure the uninterrupted and stable operation of weapons and equipment in the summer season, seasonal maintenance of the equipment was carried out considering the features of the climatic conditions at the technical service points operating in the military units.

It should be noted that due to the transfer of weapons and equipment into the summer operation mode, all the necessary measures were implemented in a planned manner to further increase the combat capability of the units, as well as to maintain a high level of combat readiness.