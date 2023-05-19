Azerbaijan to host FIBA 3x3 Women's Series

Laman Ismayilova

Astara will host the games of the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series 2023 on May 20-21. More than 10 teams will take part in the tournament, including national teams and two clubs, Azernews reports.

After Astara, Shusha and Baku will also host prestigious basketball competitions.

Teams of Azerbaijan, Germany, China, Poland, Egypt, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Ukraine and Austria, Chinese club "Yuanda" and Baku club "Neftchi" will take part in the tournament.

The basketball games will be broadcast live on the CBC Sport TV.

The FIBA 3x3 Women's Series is the FIBA 3x3 competition dedicated to women. It offers women a chance to play 3x3 at the highest level on a regular basis.

This represents a unique opportunity to bring new countries on the focus as well as for the best players to prepare and offer an amazing show at the 3x3 World Cup and, later, at the Olympic Games.