5th SHE Congress held in Baku with support of Azercell

The 5th "SHE Congress" brought together more than 500 business women from the country and the region. The event, the main partner of which was the country's leading mobile operator Azercell Telecom, was remembered for interesting speeches, panel discussions, dynamic sessions and seminars.

The Congress, held under the slogan "OWN YOUR LIFE", was aimed at developing women's leadership and professional skills of the participants, and also provided them with a unique opportunity to network and exchange experiences.

Azercell was represented at the event by Director of Corporate Communications Department Sona Abbasova and Director of Legislation, Ethics and Compliance Department of Azercell Shirin Aliyeva.

Sharing her success story within the framework of the event, Shirin Aliyeva managed to inspire the participants of the event with her own example. Sh. Aliyeva noted the importance of the favorable conditions created in Azerbaijan for the advancement of women throughout her 19-year career. In her speech, she stressed that today in Azerbaijan there are many opportunities for women to actively participate in the political, economic, social and cultural life of the country.

The speech of the Director of Corporate Communications Department Sona Abbasova also attracted the attention of the participants of the event. S. Abbasova spoke about the numerous programs implemented by Azercell as part of the corporate social responsibility strategy, and then invited Gulshan Akhundova, the head of the Women's Hotline, established on the initiative and with the support of Azercell, to the stage. The session, which was held in the format of a panel discussion, provided detailed information about the work of the hotline, touched upon the main topics of calls to the service, the problems and difficulties faced by women in society. The speakers called on all women in need of support to contact the service at the short number 116111.

It should be noted that having allocated more than 22 million US dollars for the implementation of social projects, Azercell always pays special attention to the protection of women's rights and their comprehensive development. The company implements numerous programs aimed at the adaptation of women in society, increasing their level of education, knowledge and skills in various fields, as well as the implementation of career growth.