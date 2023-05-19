IDD under ADA University accomplishes program studying Caspian region

The "Caspian Basin Studies" program organized by the Specialization Programs of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy ("IDD") operating under ADA University has been completed.

According to Azernews, more than 10 foreign diplomats accredited in our country participated in the program that ended on May 17. Argentina, Czech Republic, Algeria, Palestine, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey are among the countries represented by them.

On the last day of the program, Javid Musayev, head of the communication policy sector of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, delivered lectures on topics such as the main principles of working with the international media, and Elchin Allahverdiyev, the deputy head of the International Security Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the achievements and problems of Azerbaijan's foreign policy. Fuad Huseynov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, informed the participants about the return of our IDPs to the regions freed from occupation.

Later, Aygün Hajiyeva, the adviser to the vice-rector for state, foreign and student affairs of ADA University, the deputy director of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, congratulated the participants who successfully completed the program and presented them with certificates.

It should be noted that during the program, diplomats got the opportunity to listen to lectures covering a wide range of topics, such as the political system of the region, tourism prospects, as well as cultural diplomacy, economic and geopolitical aspects of Caspian energy, principles of working with international media, foreign policy, solving the problems of internally displaced persons and working with international organizations.

The program was taught by professors and teachers of ADA University and program directors of "IDD", as well as representatives of various government institutions and think tanks.