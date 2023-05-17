Training session for reservists is underway

According to the training plan for 2023 approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, the training session held in one of the military units to improve the combat capabilities of reservists continues, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

As part of the session, acting Chief of the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel, Colonel Elshad Abilov visited the military unit where the training session is held and inquired about the needs of the conscripts.

Colonel E. Abilov met with the reservists, spoke about the importance of training session. It was noted that the reservists should not forget the combat skills and experiences gained during their service, and should be morally and psychologically prepared for any combat conditions.

In the meeting, educational talks were held in the spirit of loyalty to national and moral values, statehood and patriotism.