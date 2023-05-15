Electrical and Power Engineering students visit Honeywell and Duke Energy in Washington DC

On April 27-28, students of the Dual Degree Program in Electrical Engineering and Energy, offered by ADA University in partnership with George Washington University, visited Honeywell and Duke Energy, located in North Carolina, USA. The visit was organized by members of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, George Washington University School of Engineering.

According to Azernews, Head of the Master's Program in Electrical and Computer Engineering Professor Jan Korman accompanied the students on field trips.

Professor Jan Korman expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported the students' trip.

It should be noted that "Honeywell Smart Energy Systems" and “Duke Energy”, which are among the largest electric power companies in the United States, have been operating for more than 100 years. Although these companies were founded in Charlotte, USA, they now operate successfully in many states.