Heydar Aliyev Foundation presents Azerbaijani pavilion at "Royal Windsor Horse Show"

The pavilion of Azerbaijan was presented at the Windsor Castle in the UK as part of the traditional "Royal Windsor Horse Show", Azernews reports.

It should be noted that since 1943 a horse show has traditionally been held every year in the park of Windsor Palace. At the event, our country was represented by the Equestrian Sports Federation, and Karabakh horses and a national dance group performed for 4 days.

This year, within the framework of the event, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, an Azerbaijani pavilion was also created for the first time. The pavilion presented the history and culture of Azerbaijan, rich tourism opportunities, souvenirs belonging to various local brands, samples of local production, Azernews reports.

The images of the Karabakh horse, which occupies a central place in the pavilion, a photo exhibition from the competition in historical chevrons and a sample of the sculpture “Chalabi” by Mushfig Heydarov were met with interest. The visitors focused on musical instruments representing the pearl of Azerbaijani music, mugham trio, historical copper and pottery, national costumes, carpet weaving samples. The pavilion also featured various publications of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.