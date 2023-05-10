TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan, UK discuss development of cooperation in field of education

10 May 2023 [13:39] - TODAY.AZ

Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev and UK Minister of State at the Department for Education Nick Gibb have discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries,

Azernews informs, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld made a post on his Twitter account.

"The Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, attends the World Education Forum in London this week. On the sidelines of the forum, he met with the UK State at the Department for Education, Nick Gibb. The ministers discussed cooperation in the field of education," the ambassador twitted.

