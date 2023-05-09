Baku to host SHE congress for the fifth time

SHE (Smart, Happy, Equal) Congress, one of the largest women's leadership events in the region, will be held on May 17, 2023 at the JW Marriott Absheron Baku.

Since its launch in 2017, the mission of SHE Congress has been to support women in their personal and professional development, as well as to promote gender equality in all areas of life. By providing a platform for networking, learning and sharing experiences, SHE Congress has become a leading force in the field of women's leadership in Azerbaijan and the region, Azernews reports.

With its targeted systemic support for women's empowerment and women's leadership, SHE Congress makes a significant contribution to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals #5 - gender equality - and other SDGs, helping to make the world a more just and sustainable place.

This year's Congress is dedicated to the theme "OWN YOUR LIFE". An intensive program designed to motivate women to realize their full potential includes presentations by outstanding speakers from different industries and from different countries, panel discussions and, most importantly, networking with each other. The SHE Congress is always about ideas, tools and resources that help women educate, grow their businesses, advance their careers and find their personal balance.

The founder of SHE Congress, entrepreneur Tatyana Mikayilova notes: "The women's leadership development programs that I have been involved in for more than 11 years carry the main idea that a woman should have the right to choose. Regarding any area. It was Azerbaijan that became the first country in the Muslim world that gave women the right to vote in 1917. Women's full participation in all areas of life is not only a matter of social justice, it is a necessary condition for economic growth and sustainable development of the country and region.The purpose of the SHE Congress is to show women the opportunities that education provides throughout life and investment in personal growth and development.

SHE Congress is proud to partner with organizations that support the development of women's leadership. Thanks to them, participation in the event is free of charge, which makes it possible to make knowledge more accessible. A long-term partner of SHE Congress KOB?A (Small and Medium Business Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy) clearly demonstrates the importance of women's entrepreneurship for the economy. Platinum partner Yelo Bank is showing support from the financial sector, as is Mastercard. Azercell has programs to support girls and women, and for SHE, cooperation with them is a great synergy of efforts. The partners of the event Braun and Bosch are international leaders in the field of programs aimed at supporting gender equality, for them the partnership with SHE ?ongress is an expression of support for women in Azerbaijan and the entire region, Femmes Digitales help a large number of women find themselves in the technology industries and the exact sciences, and Crimson Education with a deep understanding spread the idea of the importance and value of education at any stage of life.