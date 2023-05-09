100th anniversary of National Leader marked in Egypt

Rena Murshud

The Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society organized an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev. The event was attended by embassy staff, Azerbaijanis living and studying in Egypt, as well as members of their families, founders of the Friendship Society and students studying the Azerbaijani language in society.

According to Azernews, welcoming the participants of the event, Chairman of the Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, researcher-scientist Seymur Nasirov celebrated the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, a brilliant politician of our people and Azerbaijanis living in different countries of the world, who saved Azerbaijan from the danger of division and destruction and led it to the path of development and peace. He drew attention to the fact that, according to the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, 2023 was declared the Year of Heydar Aliyev in our country. Seymur Nasirov noted that the Friendship Society will continue a series of events on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Great Leader.

Then the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Egypt Elkhan Polukhov, who called the visit of the President of Egypt Abdulfattah Al-Sisi to Azerbaijan in January 2023 a clear example of the high level of relations and cooperation between our countries, spoke. He said that friendly relations between the two countries are based on ancient history, and our peoples are bound by great respect and kindred feelings. He stressed that noticeable development in all areas will continue in the near future to an even higher level. He highly appreciated the participation of representatives of the local community, friendly to our country, together with the Azerbaijani community in the events held by our diaspora.

Speaking at the event, Baghdadi Imam, General Director for External Relations of the Ministry of Higher Education of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Ahmad Abdu Tarabek, a research journalist on the problems of Central Asia and the Caucasus, noted that the great leader had exceptional merits in the development of relations between Egypt and Azerbaijan.

At the end of the event, Azerbaijani-speaking students of the Friendship Society read poems dedicated to the Great Leader.

It should be noted that at the moment about 450 young people from 42 countries are studying free of charge in the courses of the Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, in addition to the Azerbaijani language, in various subjects.