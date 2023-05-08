TODAY.AZ / Society

Heydar Aliyev’s Legacy: Strengthening Azerbaijan-Pakistan Relations

08 May 2023 [09:00] - TODAY.AZ

Pakistan's influential media outlet thediplomaticinsight.com has published an article about an event timed to the 100th birth anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in the capital city of Pakistan, Islamabad. According to Azernews, the event has been organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Pakistan.

The author of the article Hira Sarwar writes:

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Islamabad hosted a grand celebration to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, last week.

Dignitaries from all walks of life honored Heydar Aliyev’s extraordinary legacy, including ambassadors, government officials, and prominent figures at the ceremony.

