Baku hosts conference “Heydar Aliyev and independent state building in Azerbaijan: history and modernity of socio-economic transition”

By Azernews





Organized by the Cabinet of Ministers, a conference themed “Heydar Aliyev and independent state building in Azerbaijan: history and modernity of socio-economic transition” has been held in Baku.





The conference, which brought together state and government officials, first featured a photo exhibition reflecting various moments of life and activities of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.





Opening the conference, Azerbaijani PM Ali Abbasov highlighted Heydar Aliyev`s invaluable role in building an independent and powerful Azerbaijan.





Other speakers at the event included Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Justice Fikret Mammadov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Health Care Committee Ahliman Amiraslanov, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Chairman of the YAP Veterans Council Arif Rahimzade, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Chairman of the Disciplinary Commission of the Milli Majlis Eldar Ibrahimov, as well as Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, Chair of the Milli Majlis Family, Women's and Children's Affairs Committee Hijran Huseynova, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev.





A documentary highlighting the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev was screened at the event.





The conference also featured the presentation of postage stamps marking the 100th anniversary of the National Leader.



