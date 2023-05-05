DOST holds meeting in field of protection of rights of persons with disabilities

DOST Agency held a regular meeting within the framework of state monitoring in the field of rights of persons with disabilities, Azernews reports, citing the Agency.

In addition to members of the State Monitoring Commission in the field of the rights of persons with disabilities, members of the working group "Formulation and improvement of a special approach to persons with disabilities" created by the Azerbaijan Banks Association also participated at the event.

The Chairman of DOST Agency, Farid Mammadov, spoke about the work done in the field of protection of the rights of persons with disabilities, and informed the participants of the event about the goals and tasks of state monitoring in this field.

Narmin Fataliyeva, the head of the rights sector of the Disability Policy Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, spoke about the work done by the ministry in the field of the rights of persons with disabilities during 2022.

Zahra Hasanova, an employee of DOST Agency, made a presentation on the topic "Works carried out within the framework of state monitoring in the field of rights of persons with disabilities". In the presentation, the purpose of the Monitoring Commission, main directions, areas covered, target groups, etc. information was given about the topics.

Shahin Zulfugarov, the head of the agency's strategic planning, data management, and analysis department, spoke about the obstacles faced by people with disabilities in the field of banking services.

Later, there was an exchange of views on the topic. The event participants voiced their opinions and suggestions.